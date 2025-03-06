Omari Hutchinson Injury: Not far from return

Hutchinson (knee) is late call for Saturday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson of EADT. "Omari is not too far away from the squad. There's going to be a real decision as to whether there's any involvement for him this weekend."

Hutchinson looks to be nearing the end of his knee injury, as the attacker is now eyeing a return soon and could possibly feature Saturday. He has started in all 25 of his appearances this campaign, so this could be a huge boost for the club, scoring three goals and two assists in his time on the field. That said, he will hope to see the start immediately if he is an option to face Palace.