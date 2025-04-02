Omari Hutchinson Injury: Not with team
Hutchinson is not on the team sheet for Wednesday's match against Bournemouth due to undisclosed reasons.
Hutchinson has been left out Wednesday, with the attacker not with the first team due to unknown reasons. This is a bit concerning, as he missed time only two games ago due to injury. The club will hope whatever is leading him to an absence is short lasting, as the club takes the field again Saturday against Wolves.
