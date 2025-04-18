Omari Hutchinson Injury: Not yet ready

Hutchinson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's clash with Arsenal, per manager Kieran McKenna. "Omari, not ready yet. Still not fully training with the group, so we have to be careful with that one."

Hutchinson still isn't ready to make his return as he continues to work back into team training. His next chance to return will be a Saturday trip to Newcastle. It's not clear when he will be fully fit, and with little left to play for it's clear Ipswich aren't trying to rush the attacker back.