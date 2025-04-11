Fantasy Soccer
Omari Hutchinson Injury: Remains doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Hutchinson (hamstring) is a doubt for Sunday's trip to Chelsea, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "Omari's still doubtful. We've had one or two knocks from the last game too. One or two are being assessed."

Hutchinson remains a doubt for Sunday's clash as he struggles with a hamstring injury. McKenna hasn't given a specific timeline on his return, but if he can't go Sunday this would be Hutchinson's third match in a row on the sideline.

