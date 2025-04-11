Omari Hutchinson Injury: Remains doubtful

Hutchinson (hamstring) is a doubt for Sunday's trip to Chelsea, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "Omari's still doubtful. We've had one or two knocks from the last game too. One or two are being assessed."

