Omari Hutchinson Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Hutchinson has been ruled out of Sunday's match against the Blues since he hasn't fully recovered from his hamstring injury. He had been listed as doubtful after missing the previous two games and will now sit out a third straight. The winger has made 27 appearances this season with five goal contributions and 36 shots, and he could return to the starting squad once fully fit.