Omari Hutchinson Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Hutchinson was not included in the team sheet for Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Bournemouth due to a hamstring injury he sustained during international duty with the England U21s, coach Kieran McKenna confirmed in a press conference, per the East Anglian Daily Times. "Omari picked up something on his first session back from international duty with England U21s; we don't know how long that will be."

