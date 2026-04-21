Omari Hutchinson News: Assists in win
Hutchinson assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win against Burnley.
Hutchinson ended a 12-game drought without a goal contribution across all competitions by setting up Morgan Gibbs-White's first goal. The forward made 10 starts during that barren run, accumulating 16 shots and 19 chances created, and now has one goal and four assists in the league this season.
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