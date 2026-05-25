Omari Hutchinson News: Delivers assist in draw

Hutchinson assisted once to go with five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Bournemouth.

Hutchinson made his second consecutive start count as he set up Morgan Gibbs-White with a subtle back-heel touch from a designed free-kick play in the 34th minute. While he managed just one goal across 40 official appearances (25 starts), the winger's creative influence was evident throughout the campaign, as he led Forest with five assists and ranked second behind Elliot Anderson in set-piece responsibilities. Hutchinson also ended the 2025/26 term averaging 1.1 chances created per league match.