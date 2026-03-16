Omari Hutchinson News: Five crosses off bench

Hutchinson registered five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Fulham.

Hutchinson subbed onto the pitch at halftime and provided a solid spark on the attack. He recorded five crosses and created one chance in the second half, one of the only productive attackers for Forest. After a productive first leg in the Conference League versus FC Midtjylland, there's a good chance he will start again in the second leg Thursday, making his chances to start Sunday at Spurs more unlikely.