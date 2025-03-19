Omari Kellyman Injury: Reinjures hamstring
Kellyman will miss the rest of the season with a re-occurrence of his hamstring injury.
At just 19 years old, Kellyman has missed almost the entire season due to injury. That's usually not a good sign for someone looking to build skill and gain time on the pitch. He'll hope to recover in the summer and get back to 100 percent with an eye toward minutes with the senior team, if not a loan elsewhere to get real minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now