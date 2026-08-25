Omari Kellyman News: Signs permanently with Strasbourg

Kellyman has completed a permanent transfer to Strasbourg from Chelsea, the club announced.

Kellyman joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in the summer of 2024 and made his Premier League 2 debut that August before injury cut short his first season at the club. He enjoyed a successful loan spell at Cardiff City last season, helping the club earn promotion to the Championship, and also featured twice during Chelsea's preseason tour of Australia and Asia this summer. Kellyman is expected to add attacking creativity to Strasbourg's midfield as he looks to establish himself in Ligue 1 after a productive stretch in England.