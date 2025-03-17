Omir Fernandez News: Assists winner as a substitute

Fernandez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against San Jose Earthquakes.

Fernandez picked up his first goal contribution of the season as he came on with 25 minutes to go and found Calvin Harris in the 71st minute. He has been a substitute in each of these four matches, having started 20 out of his 35 matches last year. In these games he scored two and provided three assists.