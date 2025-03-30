Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Omir Fernandez headshot

Omir Fernandez News: Provides assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Fernandez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and six chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Charlotte FC.

Fernandez set up Djordje Mihailovic in the 77th minute with a well-placed cross from the left flank after coming off the bench. The midfielder has yet to start a game this season but could get an opportunity soon after making an impact in a 30-minute appearance. He created six chances, took two shots, and provided one assist in that span, all season highs for him. His next chance to feature will come against Vancouver on Saturday.

Omir Fernandez
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now