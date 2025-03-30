Omir Fernandez News: Provides assist off bench

Fernandez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and six chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Charlotte FC.

Fernandez set up Djordje Mihailovic in the 77th minute with a well-placed cross from the left flank after coming off the bench. The midfielder has yet to start a game this season but could get an opportunity soon after making an impact in a 30-minute appearance. He created six chances, took two shots, and provided one assist in that span, all season highs for him. His next chance to feature will come against Vancouver on Saturday.