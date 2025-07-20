Omir Fernandez News: Scores goal off bench
Fernandez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Minnesota United.
Fernandez's previous appearance saw him log a start, in which he was quite unproductive. Despite playing only four minutes Saturday, the midfielder secured a point with a last-minute goal. Ideally for Fernandez, it elevates his stock, though he has been far from reliable in starts and occasionally excellent via substitute appearances this 2025 season.
