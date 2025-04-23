Omir Fernandez News: Signs with Portland Timbers

Fernandez has signed with the Portland Timbers a contract through 2026 with a club option in 2027, joining from Colorado Rapids, his new club announced. "We are pleased to welcome Omir to the Rose City. Our goal was to stay aggressive and continue pursuing options to strengthen the team as we headed into the close of the window. Omir provides us with another experienced option, and his qualities will be a valuable addition to our group," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy shared.

Fernandez has joined the Portland Timbers after spending six MLS seasons with the Colorado Rapids and New York Red Bulls. He has recorded 17 goals and 18 assists in regular season play across 153 appearances. In 2024, he helped Colorado finish third in the Leagues Cup. The Bronx native also played two seasons at Wake Forest, scoring 18 goals in 44 matches. He will now begin his new journey with the Timbers and could feature for the first time as soon as on Sunday against LA Galaxy.