Omri Gandelman Injury: Nursing minor injury

Gandelman (knee) "has trained fully just once this week due to knee soreness, but he'll be an option and perhaps start if he feels good enough Saturday," coach Eusebio Di Francesco announced.

Gandelman isn't 100 percent but isn't expected to miss time and might continue starting if the game-day fitness test goes well. Alex Sala, Thorir Helgason and Sadik Fofana are the alternative options in his role. He has posted one tackle in each of the last four matches, adding two goals, eight shots (three on target) and four chances created over that span.