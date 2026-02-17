Omri Gandelman News: Scores again versus Cagliari

Gandelman scored one goal to go with four shots (one on target), one tackle and two chances created in Monday's 2-0 win against Cagliari.

Gandelman paced his team in attempts and shook free in the box on a long free kick, bagging a relatively easy header for his second consecutive goal. He has quickly become a reference point for the offense since his January arrival, especially since Medon Berisha (thigh) is still missing. He has tallied at least one shot in four straight matches, amassing nine attempts (three on target) and adding two key passes over that span. Additionally, he has posted one tackle in each of the last three fixtures (one won).