Omri Gandelman News: Silent outing in Como meeting

Gandelman (knee) drew one foul, committed one and had four passes in 59 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Como.

Gandelman managed to keep starting despite a knee ailment, but didn't record any meaningful stat on either end. He'll look to get healthier ahead of next Sunday's home game versus Cremonese. He halted a four-game streak with one tackle in this one. He has hit the net twice and logged seven shots (two on target), two chances created and one inaccurate cross in the last four fixtures.