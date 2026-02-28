Omri Gandelman headshot

Omri Gandelman News: Silent outing in Como meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Gandelman (knee) drew one foul, committed one and had four passes in 59 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Como.

Gandelman managed to keep starting despite a knee ailment, but didn't record any meaningful stat on either end. He'll look to get healthier ahead of next Sunday's home game versus Cremonese. He halted a four-game streak with one tackle in this one. He has hit the net twice and logged seven shots (two on target), two chances created and one inaccurate cross in the last four fixtures.

Omri Gandelman
Lecce
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now