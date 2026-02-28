Omri Gandelman News: Starting in midfield

Gandelman (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Como.

Gandelman starts in midfield Saturday despite not being 100 percent fit after passing his game-day fitness test. He keeps his place in the starting XI ahead of Alex Sala, Oumar Ngom and Sadik Fofana, who remain alternative options in the role. He enters the match having recorded one tackle in each of his last four appearances, along with two goals, eight shots (three on target) and four chances created over that span.