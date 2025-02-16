Ondrej Duda News: Fares well against Milan
Duda had two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate), two key passes and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus AC Milan.
Duda filled it up offensively thanks to a host of set pieces in his return from a three-game suspension, leading his side in multiple stats. He'll partner with Cheick Niasse or Antoine Bernede while Suat Serdar (thigh) recovers, taking on most of the ball-handling duties. He has posted seven shots (one on target), 11 chances created, 11 key passes, 20 crosses (seven accurate) and 16 corners in his last five outings.
