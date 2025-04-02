Fantasy Soccer
Ondrej Duda headshot

Ondrej Duda News: Good day in midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Duda registered five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Parma.

Duda was able to bring a sense of creativity and brightness to Verona's midfield on Monday. In 90 minutes played, the Slovakian international created one chance, successfully completed all three of his dribble attempts, and made seven passes into the final third. Duda has just three goal contributions in Serie A this season, but has been one of Verona's steadiest players throughout the campaign.

Ondrej Duda
Verona
