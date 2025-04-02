Ondrej Duda News: Good day in midfield

Duda registered five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Parma.

Duda was able to bring a sense of creativity and brightness to Verona's midfield on Monday. In 90 minutes played, the Slovakian international created one chance, successfully completed all three of his dribble attempts, and made seven passes into the final third. Duda has just three goal contributions in Serie A this season, but has been one of Verona's steadiest players throughout the campaign.