Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Ondrej Duda headshot

Ondrej Duda News: Signs with Al Ettifaq

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Duda has agreed to a contract with Al Ettifaq, leaving Verona as a free agent after two years.

Duda leaves Europa and heads to Saudi Arabia after failing to agree to a contract extension despite being a cornerstone for Verona for the past two campaigns. He also played for Koln and Hertha Berlin beforehand. His former team will lean on Antoine Bernede, Suat Serdar and Cheikh Niasse if they don't find a replacement on the market.

Ondrej Duda
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now