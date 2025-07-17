Ondrej Duda News: Signs with Al Ettifaq

Duda has agreed to a contract with Al Ettifaq, leaving Verona as a free agent after two years.

Duda leaves Europa and heads to Saudi Arabia after failing to agree to a contract extension despite being a cornerstone for Verona for the past two campaigns. He also played for Koln and Hertha Berlin beforehand. His former team will lean on Antoine Bernede, Suat Serdar and Cheikh Niasse if they don't find a replacement on the market.