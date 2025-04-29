Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ondrej Duda headshot

Ondrej Duda News: Sound in Cagliari meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Duda won three of four tackles and registered one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Monday's 2-0 loss to Cagliari.

Duda was one of the few positive contributors for Verona in a tough loss and put up stats in almost every category on both ends. He has launched four or more crosses in the last five fixtures, totaling 23 (five accurate), adding 13 corners, three shots (one on target) and 11 tackles (seven won) and averaging one key pass per game.

Ondrej Duda
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now