Ondrej Duda News: Sound in Cagliari meeting

Duda won three of four tackles and registered one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Monday's 2-0 loss to Cagliari.

Duda was one of the few positive contributors for Verona in a tough loss and put up stats in almost every category on both ends. He has launched four or more crosses in the last five fixtures, totaling 23 (five accurate), adding 13 corners, three shots (one on target) and 11 tackles (seven won) and averaging one key pass per game.