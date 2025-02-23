Ondrej Duda News: Swings in six crosses against Fiorentina

Duda won one of one tackle and recorded six crosses (two accurate), one clearance and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against Fiorentina.

Duda brought the hustle in the midfield and racked up stats offensively thanks to a few set pieces. He'll be a staple if he avoids injuries and suspensions. He has notched 10 key passes, 23 crosses (eight accurate), 19 corners and eight tackles in his last five displays.