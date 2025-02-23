Fantasy Soccer
Ondrej Duda headshot

Ondrej Duda News: Swings in six crosses against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Duda won one of one tackle and recorded six crosses (two accurate), one clearance and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against Fiorentina.

Duda brought the hustle in the midfield and racked up stats offensively thanks to a few set pieces. He'll be a staple if he avoids injuries and suspensions. He has notched 10 key passes, 23 crosses (eight accurate), 19 corners and eight tackles in his last five displays.

