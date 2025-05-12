Ondrej Duda News: Will miss Como fixture

Duda had three crosses (one accurate), three corners and one key pass and was cautioned for the 10th time in the season in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Lecce.

Duda had a quality performance in the midfield and picked up stats thanks to a few accurate set pieces but won't be available for the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Suat Serdar will likely resume starting, teaming up with Cheikh Niasse in the midfield.