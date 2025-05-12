Fantasy Soccer
Ondrej Duda headshot

Ondrej Duda News: Will miss Como fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Duda had three crosses (one accurate), three corners and one key pass and was cautioned for the 10th time in the season in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Lecce.

Duda had a quality performance in the midfield and picked up stats thanks to a few accurate set pieces but won't be available for the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Suat Serdar will likely resume starting, teaming up with Cheikh Niasse in the midfield.

