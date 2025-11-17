Lingr signed with Houston this offseason and has immediately found a spot on the team, with the midfielder holding a regular starting role for much of the season. He would start hot with two goals in his first two appearances before struggling to end the campaign, only earning two goal contributions in the final four months of the season. With the midfielder on contract through 2028, he should maintain this role next campaign, set to hold a normal spot between the left flank, attacking midfield and forward.