Ondrej Lingr News: Gets assist, sent off late

Lingr picked up a red card and was sent off in the 97th minute of Wednesday's 1-0 victory over San Diego FC. He assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner before his removal.

Lingr won't get a chance to add another assist to his tally against Austin FC in the next game as he picked up a red card in stoppage time. With the midfielder sidelined for the next contest, look for Houston to potentially lean on Hector Herrera and Artur. Both were subs in Wednesday's win.