Ondrej Lingr News: Scores in loss

Lingr scored a goal off five shots (one on target), created four chances, sent in six crosses (two accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-1 loss against Montreal.

Lingr had one of his best performances of the year despite being on the losing side as he singlehandedly tried to carry his team forward, with most shot attempts and chances created than his teammates combined. In the 64th minute, his efforts were rewarded as he scored his team's lone goal with a powerful headed off a cross from the left. With a goal and an assist over the last two outings, the attacker will try to keep it up at Jun, 25th when his team visits Minnesota.