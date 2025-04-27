Ondrej Lingr News: Scores in win over Austin
Lingr scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Austin FC.
Lingr moved into the starting lineup after scoring off the bench in his MLS debut, and he found the net again through a 61st-minute volley in Saturday's game. He served as a left winger while that positions's usual occupant Sebastian Kowalczyk recovered from an injury and was used as a substitute this time. However, the good run of form could help Lingr retain a significant role in the rotation in the near future. In addition to the goals, he's now averaging 1.5 shots, 1.5 fouls drawn and 1.0 crosses per contest.
