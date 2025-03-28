Fantasy Soccer
Ondrej Lingr headshot

Ondrej Lingr News: Signs with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Lingr has completed a transfer to Houston from Slavia Prague, according to his new club.

Lingr has made a move across the pond to join MLS play, signing with Houston on a contract through 2028. This is a solid addition for Houston, as he does have European experience at the highest levels, appearing in the Champions League last season and the Europa League each of the past two seasons. That said, he should bid for minutes, possibly finding a prominent role in the squad once integrated.

Ondrej Lingr
Houston Dynamo
