Onni Valakari News: Assist from bench
Valakari assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Real Salt Lake.
Valakari saw an assist Saturday, finding Marcus Ingvartsen in extra time for the final goal of the match. He did earn this after appearing as a substitute, only seeing 27 minutes of play in the win. It was his first goal contribution of the season and his first in MLS play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now