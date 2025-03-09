Fantasy Soccer
Onni Valakari headshot

Onni Valakari News: Assist from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Valakari assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Real Salt Lake.

Valakari saw an assist Saturday, finding Marcus Ingvartsen in extra time for the final goal of the match. He did earn this after appearing as a substitute, only seeing 27 minutes of play in the win. It was his first goal contribution of the season and his first in MLS play.

Onni Valakari
San Diego FC
