Onni Valakari News: Finds the net

Valakari scored with a strike from outside the box in the second half of Saturday's win over CF Montreal, finishing a pass from Marcus Ingvartsen. He added one key pass in the performance. The midfielder remains a locked-in starter and appears to be picking up where he left off last season, when he recorded five goals and eight assists across 39 appearances.