Onni Valakari News: Finds the net
Valakari scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-0 win against CF Montreal.
Valakari scored with a strike from outside the box in the second half of Saturday's win over CF Montreal, finishing a pass from Marcus Ingvartsen. He added one key pass in the performance. The midfielder remains a locked-in starter and appears to be picking up where he left off last season, when he recorded five goals and eight assists across 39 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onni Valakari See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onni Valakari See More