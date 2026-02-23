Onni Valakari headshot

Onni Valakari News: Finds the net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Valakari scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-0 win against CF Montreal.

Valakari scored with a strike from outside the box in the second half of Saturday's win over CF Montreal, finishing a pass from Marcus Ingvartsen. He added one key pass in the performance. The midfielder remains a locked-in starter and appears to be picking up where he left off last season, when he recorded five goals and eight assists across 39 appearances.

Onni Valakari
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
