Onni Valakari News: Logs an assist

Valakari assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.

The midfielder was credited with an assist but he didn't do much outside of that, creating only two chances and sending in just one cross. Valakari will need more volume for San Diego to have good results against Austin FC, even though the team has been conceding goals frequently. Austin has alllowed 19 goals in 11 MLS games prior to Sunday's clash with Minnesota.