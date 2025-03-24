Fantasy Soccer
Onni Valakari headshot

Onni Valakari News: Logs assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Valakari made an assist, had two shots (one on target), created two chances and drew four fouls during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Austin.

Valakari had his first start of the year and kept delivering for San Diego, this time assisting Luca de la Torre for his team's lone goal in the 27th minute. That's now one goal and two assists over the last three starts for the midfielder, who could become a permanent member of his team's lineup if he keeps playing like this.

Onni Valakari
San Diego FC
