Onni Valakari News: Scores brace in draw

Valakari scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Dallas.

Valakari opened his count from the penalty spot after 21 minutes and added a close-range finish that took a deflection in the 51st minute of Saturday's clash. He completed 40 or more passes for the second straight MLS match, while the goals boosted his total to three in four starts. He's quite reliable for ball distribution and offensive output given his consistent involvement in the attacks of a dominant San Diego side.