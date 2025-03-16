Fantasy Soccer
Onni Valakari News: Scores equalizer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Valakari scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

Valakari scored his first goal of the season Saturday, a header in the 69th minute which tied the match at 1-1. It marked his second consecutive match with a goal contribution, both of which have come off the bench. He finished the match with two shots on target and two duels won in his 45 minutes of action.

