Onni Valakari News: Scores opener Saturday

Valakari scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids.

Valakari opened up the scoring in Saturday's victory, an unassisted strike in the 27th minute. It marked his fourth goal of the season but his first since March 15. The goal came on his lone shot in the match before he was subbed off in the 67th minute for Marcus Ingvartsen.