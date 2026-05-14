Onni Valakari News: Sets up opening goal
Valakari had an assist while creating two chances during Wednesday's 5-0 win over Austin.
Valakari set up David Vazquez after just eight minutes to assist the opening goal of the match. The midfielder has assists in two straight starts while combining for two shots, four chances created and six tackles over his last three matches.
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