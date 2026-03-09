Onni Valakari News: Sets up winner
Valakari assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.
Valakari created the winning goal from his only chance created of the game while also registering three shots himself. The midfielder recorded his second goal contribution of the season after scoring in the opening gameweek, and has now attempted five shots and created two chances across the first three games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onni Valakari See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onni Valakari See More