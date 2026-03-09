Onni Valakari headshot

Onni Valakari News: Sets up winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Valakari assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.

Valakari created the winning goal from his only chance created of the game while also registering three shots himself. The midfielder recorded his second goal contribution of the season after scoring in the opening gameweek, and has now attempted five shots and created two chances across the first three games.

Onni Valakari
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onni Valakari See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onni Valakari See More
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece Takers
SOC
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece Takers
Author Image
Ben Novack
June 9, 2021