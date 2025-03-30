Onni Valakari News: Two goal contributions

Valakari scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Valakari had a goal contribution double Saturday, with the midfielder first seeing a goal in the 34th minute before earning an assist in the 40th minute. This is his fourth straight game with a goal contribution, now with two goals and three assists this season. He has started and their past two outings and seems likely to continue in this role due to his high form.