Or Blorian Injury: Down with injury
Blorian was subbed off due to injury in the 62nd minute of Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Colorado Rapids with a back injury, per Chad Smith of the KC Journal.
Blorian appeared to suffer a back injury against Colorado, leaving his status questionable for Wednesday. The severity is still unclear, but he has been a regular contributor since signing with SKC, starting all five matches and producing 16 clearances, five tackles, and six blocks.
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