Or Blorian Injury: Removed from starting lineup

Blorian was a late scratch for the midweek game against St. Louis City after presumably suffering a setback of his back injury.

Blorian was ultimately not fit enough to play due to the issue he picked up in the previous contest. This problem led to a late change in the starting lineup, with Jansen Miller taking the center-back spot vacated by Blorian's exclusion. The summer signing will now be questionable ahead of future fixtures as the full severity of his injury remains unclear.