Or Blorian Injury: Removed from starting lineup
Blorian was a late scratch for the midweek game against St. Louis City after presumably suffering a setback of his back injury.
Blorian was ultimately not fit enough to play due to the issue he picked up in the previous contest. This problem led to a late change in the starting lineup, with Jansen Miller taking the center-back spot vacated by Blorian's exclusion. The summer signing will now be questionable ahead of future fixtures as the full severity of his injury remains unclear.
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