Or Blorian Injury: Trains, still questionable

Blorian (back) returned to training Tuesday after being substituted with a an issue Saturday against Colorado Rapids, though Sporting Kansas City general manager David Lee said that he is still questionable and the club will assess his response to the session, Daniel Sperry reports.

Blorian picked up a back issue during Sporting Kansas City's Aug. 16 defeat to Colorado Rapids and was substituted as a result, with David Lee saying the team would monitor his response in Tuesday's training session. The center back has quickly established himself as a regular starter, opening all five matches since signing with Sporting Kansas City while totaling 16 clearances, five tackles and six blocks. His availability should become clearer based on how he handles training, but if the back issue keeps him out, Wyatt Meyer and Ian James are the likely center-back pairing with Moises Mosquera also suspended.