Or Blorian News: Starting right away
Blorian (back) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's duel versus St. Louis City.
Blorian has recovered from a minor blow and is expected to remain busy in a central spot in upcoming matches. He previously tallied 16 clearances, six interceptions and five tackles but failed to record a clean sheet over five MLS appearances. He'll aim to stay ahead of Ian James in the contention for starting spots for the rest of the season.
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