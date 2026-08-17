Orbelin Pineda News: Scores, assists in win
Pineda scored a goal off his lone shot, delivered an assist, created three chances, made three tackles (all won) and three interceptions and drew four fouls during Saturday's 6-1 win over Juarez.
Pineda owned the middle of the park and was also a threat up front as he assisted his team's third goal and scored the fourth himself. This was just the second start for the midfielder in his return to Liga MX after four years in Europe and expectation is that he can offer great performances in a regular basis.
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