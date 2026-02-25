Orel Mangala Injury: Back available Sunday
Mangala (undisclosed) resumed team training and is back available Sunday's Olympico against Marseille, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.
Mangala is back in the mix for the Gones after getting through full team training this week. The midfielder had been managing another setback following his long-term hamstring layoff, but he is now cleared to rejoin the match squad. That said, there is little doubt he will be eased back into a rotational role moving forward, allowing him to rebuild match sharpness and protect against another setback.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orel Mangala See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23January 21, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23January 21, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22January 16, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22January 16, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21January 8, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orel Mangala See More