Orel Mangala headshot

Orel Mangala Injury: Back available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Mangala (undisclosed) resumed team training and is back available Sunday's Olympico against Marseille, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Mangala is back in the mix for the Gones after getting through full team training this week. The midfielder had been managing another setback following his long-term hamstring layoff, but he is now cleared to rejoin the match squad. That said, there is little doubt he will be eased back into a rotational role moving forward, allowing him to rebuild match sharpness and protect against another setback.

Orel Mangala
Lyon
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orel Mangala See More
