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Orel Mangala Injury: Back available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 5:04am

Mangala (thigh) has completed another full week of training with the team and is an option for Sunday's season finale against Lens as he wasn't listed in the injury report by coach Paulo Fonseca.

Mangala had been left out of the Toulouse fixture despite returning to collective sessions earlier last week, but his progression through another complete training week is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to return for the final fixture of the season. The Belgian midfielder had been in strong form before the thigh lesion emerged and Lyon will be hoping to see him fully fit for one last push as they look to seal their Champions League qualification ambitions on the final day.

Orel Mangala
Lyon
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