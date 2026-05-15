Orel Mangala headshot

Orel Mangala Injury: Could be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Mangala (thigh) has completed another full week of training with the team and could be an option for Sunday's season finale against Lens, according to Le Progres OL.

Mangala had been left out of the Toulouse fixture despite returning to collective sessions earlier last week, but his progression through another complete training week is the clearest sign yet that he should be ready to return for the final fixture of the season. The Belgian midfielder had been in strong form before the thigh lesion emerged and Lyon will be hoping to have him available for one last push as they look to seal their Champions League qualification ambitions on the final day.

Orel Mangala
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orel Mangala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orel Mangala See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 21, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 21, 2025
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 16, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 16, 2025
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 8, 2025