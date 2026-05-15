Orel Mangala Injury: Could be available Sunday

Mangala (thigh) has completed another full week of training with the team and could be an option for Sunday's season finale against Lens, according to Le Progres OL.

Mangala had been left out of the Toulouse fixture despite returning to collective sessions earlier last week, but his progression through another complete training week is the clearest sign yet that he should be ready to return for the final fixture of the season. The Belgian midfielder had been in strong form before the thigh lesion emerged and Lyon will be hoping to have him available for one last push as they look to seal their Champions League qualification ambitions on the final day.