Orel Mangala Injury: Forced off injured
Mangala was forced off in the first half of Saturday's clash against Auxerre due to an apparent injury.
Mangala was forced off in the 34th minute of Saturday's clash against Auxerre due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The midfielder had been in good form in recent matches, so his potential absence would be a significant blow, while Tanner Tessmann is the leading candidate to replace him in midfield if he is ruled out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orel Mangala See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23January 21, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23January 21, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22January 16, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22January 16, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21January 8, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orel Mangala See More