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Orel Mangala Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Mangala was forced off in the first half of Saturday's clash against Auxerre due to an apparent injury.

Mangala was forced off in the 34th minute of Saturday's clash against Auxerre due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The midfielder had been in good form in recent matches, so his potential absence would be a significant blow, while Tanner Tessmann is the leading candidate to replace him in midfield if he is ruled out.

Orel Mangala
Lyon
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