Orel Mangala Injury: Out against Toulouse

Mangala (thigh) was not included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, according to the club.

Mangala's absence is a setback after he had returned to team training earlier in the week and appeared to be on track for a return. The Belgian midfielder had been in strong form before the thigh issue emerged, and his unavailability is a blow for Lyon heading into a fixture with significant implications for their Champions League qualification push. No return timeline has been provided beyond Sunday's fixture.