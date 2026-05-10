Orel Mangala headshot

Orel Mangala Injury: Out against Toulouse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Mangala (thigh) was not included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, according to the club.

Mangala's absence is a setback after he had returned to team training earlier in the week and appeared to be on track for a return. The Belgian midfielder had been in strong form before the thigh issue emerged, and his unavailability is a blow for Lyon heading into a fixture with significant implications for their Champions League qualification push. No return timeline has been provided beyond Sunday's fixture.

Orel Mangala
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orel Mangala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orel Mangala See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 21, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 21, 2025
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 16, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 16, 2025
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 8, 2025